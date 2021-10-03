CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalon, CA

Avalon calendar: Coming events

Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 6 days ago

(AVALON, CA) Avalon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Avalon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49EfHD_0cFqBW6Z00

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Catalina Island

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Turn Catalina Island into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a three-hour city tour . Guided from any smart phone, teams...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIVO3_0cFqBW6Z00

LAFD CAP @ Harbor Recruit Training Academy

San Pedro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 330 S Ferry St, Los Angeles, CA 90731

One of the most significant challenges faced by LAFD firefighter recruits is developing the strength and fitness required to be successful in the LAFD Training Academy.  The Los Angeles Fire Department is offering the Candidate Advancement Program (CAP), a physical fitness program designed by firefighters for firefighters.   The focus is on developing both strength and metabolic conditioning in a similar training environment to that found in the LAFD's fire academy.   Your success as a firefigh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTqlm_0cFqBW6Z00

Borrow A Chromebook & Hotspot

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 205 Sumner Ave, Avalon, CA

3 WEEK CHROMEBOOK & HOTSPOT LOANS- Los Angeles County Libraries Borrow a Chromebook and Wi-Fi hotspot to access the internet. You can now checkout a Google Chromebook and Wireless Hotspot for 3...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKnGy_0cFqBW6Z00

Kayla Waters

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1 Casino Way, Avalon, CA

Kim and Kayla Waters LIVE @ The Catalina Island Jazz Festival!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3criO1_0cFqBW6Z00

Avalon Fall Fest

Avalon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Join the Avalon community from 5-9pm along Crescent Avenue (Front Street) as they raise money for local charities and kick off the Fall season! Live music, food, games, hayrides, pumpkin patch on...

