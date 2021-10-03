Townsend calendar: What's coming up

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are lining up on the Townsend calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Townsend area:

Townsend Fall Fest Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Come join us for Townsend’s 2021 Fall Fest IN PERSON event. Great music, amazing food and fun for all ages. FREE event to attend. October 1st starting at 4:30 pm through October 3rd ending at...

ArtFeeds Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 12 E Lawrence St, Helena, MT

ArtFeeds at Holter Museum of Art on Oct 25th, 3:30pm

Gals & Guns 1.0 - Handgun Shooting Safety Course Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 112 W Farm Rd, Three Forks, MT

Once you complete this course you can take it again as many times as you would like at no cost, forever! This course is our Basic Handgun Course, but open to women only . We have found women...

CBC – Montana Independent Bankers – GoToWebinar Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 30 S Ewing St, Helena, MT

Sign up for our Community Bankers for Compliance (CBC) webinar at the Montana Independent Bankers, presented by Young & Associates' Consultant, Dan Neiss, CRCM, on October 28, 2021.

Festivus Games Clancy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 32 Bitterroot Ln, Clancy, MT

We’re hosting the October 23rd Festivus Games Pairs event so grab a partner and jump in! The first five teams to register save $10 – no coupon code needed. WHAT: Pairs are either same-sex or...