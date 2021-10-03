CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Townsend, MT

Townsend calendar: What's coming up

Townsend News Alert
Townsend News Alert
 6 days ago

(TOWNSEND, MT) Live events are lining up on the Townsend calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Townsend area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R06LG_0cFqBVDq00

Townsend Fall Fest

Townsend, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Come join us for Townsend’s 2021 Fall Fest IN PERSON event. Great music, amazing food and fun for all ages. FREE event to attend. October 1st starting at 4:30 pm through October 3rd ending at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sig1_0cFqBVDq00

ArtFeeds

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 12 E Lawrence St, Helena, MT

ArtFeeds at Holter Museum of Art on Oct 25th, 3:30pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TVnIt_0cFqBVDq00

Gals & Guns 1.0 - Handgun Shooting Safety Course

Three Forks, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 112 W Farm Rd, Three Forks, MT

Once you complete this course you can take it again as many times as you would like at no cost, forever! This course is our Basic Handgun Course, but open to women only . We have found women...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xjt83_0cFqBVDq00

CBC – Montana Independent Bankers – GoToWebinar

Helena, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 30 S Ewing St, Helena, MT

Sign up for our Community Bankers for Compliance (CBC) webinar at the Montana Independent Bankers, presented by Young & Associates' Consultant, Dan Neiss, CRCM, on October 28, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cunqe_0cFqBVDq00

Festivus Games

Clancy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 32 Bitterroot Ln, Clancy, MT

We’re hosting the October 23rd Festivus Games Pairs event so grab a partner and jump in! The first five teams to register save $10 – no coupon code needed. WHAT: Pairs are either same-sex or...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, MT
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Clancy, MT
Townsend, MT
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Sun Oct 10#Holter Museum Of Art#W Farm Rd#Cbc#Crcm#Festivus Games Pairs
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Townsend News Alert

Townsend News Alert

Townsend, MT
28
Followers
271
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Townsend News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy