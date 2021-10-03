Events on the Soda Springs calendar

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Soda Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

Lechner Family in Concert Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

Wine Tasting Every Friday From 3-6pm Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 255 East Portneuf St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

Join us at the Riverside Inn's lobby level Cafe & A'more for wine tasting every Friday from 3 to 6 pm. Try wines from all over the world paired with appetizers. Open to the public. Must be 21...

Open Recital Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

Open Recital at Ford Theatre Afton, 432 Washington, Afton, WY 83110, Afton, United States on Mon Oct 04 2021 at 07:00 pm

Salt River Improv with Katie Roberts! Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

Actors and Comedians join Star Valley's own Katie Roberts in a show that will make you laugh until your sides hurt.

Braves Time Trial Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Braves Time Trial, hosted by Star Valley High School in Afton WY. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.