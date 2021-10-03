CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soda Springs, ID

Events on the Soda Springs calendar

Soda Springs Voice
Soda Springs Voice
 6 days ago

(SODA SPRINGS, ID) Soda Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Soda Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYMci_0cFqBUL700

Lechner Family in Concert

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

Lechner Family in Concert er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Lechner Family in Concert, kom á Facebook nú.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOmFq_0cFqBUL700

Wine Tasting Every Friday From 3-6pm

Lava Hot Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 255 East Portneuf St, Lava Hot Springs, ID

Join us at the Riverside Inn's lobby level Cafe & A'more for wine tasting every Friday from 3 to 6 pm. Try wines from all over the world paired with appetizers. Open to the public. Must be 21...

Learn More

Open Recital

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

Open Recital at Ford Theatre Afton, 432 Washington, Afton, WY 83110, Afton, United States on Mon Oct 04 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More

Salt River Improv with Katie Roberts!

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

Actors and Comedians join Star Valley's own Katie Roberts in a show that will make you laugh until your sides hurt.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYYXR_0cFqBUL700

Braves Time Trial

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Braves Time Trial, hosted by Star Valley High School in Afton WY. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Government
City
Soda Springs, ID
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs#Live Events#Seta Teg#Vi Lechner Family#Cafe A More#Wy Actors#Braves Time Trial#Star Valley High School
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs Voice

Soda Springs, ID
14
Followers
259
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Soda Springs Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy