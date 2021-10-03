Coming soon: Colfax events

(COLFAX, WA) Live events are coming to Colfax.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colfax area:

JAMES WILLIAMS Former Washington State University Football Cougars — Crave the Auto Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1295 NE North Fairway Rd, Pullman, WA

Follow us on Social Media! path path path path path path CRAVETHEAUTO.COM hr Event Verification Link Sports Card & Collectibles Show 10am-3pm Autograph Guest: James Williams 12-2pm $10 Per...

Weekdays Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Pullman Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Pullman, WA

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Blockchain Training Classes <--- Phone...

WSU Wrestling Crimson & Gray Dual Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Pullman, WA

The WSU Wrestling team will hold it's intramural Crimson & Gray Dual on Friday, Oct. 15th at 6PM in the Student Rec Center at WSU. Compliments of WSU Wrestling, all Lionheart wrestlers can attend...

Lunch and Learn: Matt Mosman, Managing Partner, Pelion Ventures Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: Pullman, WA

Meet Matt Mosman, Managing Partner at Pelion Ventures. The online program begins at 12:00 pm, with free lunch and, time for questions. About this event About this Event The WSU Center for...

2021 Palouse Basin Water Summit Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1825 Schweitzer Dr, Pullman, WA

2021 Summit features nationally recognized and award-winning water conservation and efficiency expert. Nationally recognized and award-winning water conservation and efficiency expert, engineer...