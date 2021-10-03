CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

Coming soon: Colfax events

Colfax Today
Colfax Today
 6 days ago

(COLFAX, WA) Live events are coming to Colfax.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colfax area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ma1Q_0cFqBTSO00

JAMES WILLIAMS Former Washington State University Football Cougars — Crave the Auto

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1295 NE North Fairway Rd, Pullman, WA

Follow us on Social Media! path path path path path path CRAVETHEAUTO.COM hr Event Verification Link Sports Card & Collectibles Show 10am-3pm Autograph Guest: James Williams 12-2pm $10 Per...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9oD7_0cFqBTSO00

Weekdays Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Pullman

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Pullman, WA

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weeks About this Event Enrollment is open for Upcoming Blockchain Training Classes <--- Phone...

Learn More

WSU Wrestling Crimson & Gray Dual

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: Pullman, WA

The WSU Wrestling team will hold it's intramural Crimson & Gray Dual on Friday, Oct. 15th at 6PM in the Student Rec Center at WSU. Compliments of WSU Wrestling, all Lionheart wrestlers can attend...

Learn More

Lunch and Learn: Matt Mosman, Managing Partner, Pelion Ventures

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: Pullman, WA

Meet Matt Mosman, Managing Partner at Pelion Ventures. The online program begins at 12:00 pm, with free lunch and, time for questions. About this event About this Event The WSU Center for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fi9yU_0cFqBTSO00

2021 Palouse Basin Water Summit

Pullman, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1825 Schweitzer Dr, Pullman, WA

2021 Summit features nationally recognized and award-winning water conservation and efficiency expert. Nationally recognized and award-winning water conservation and efficiency expert, engineer...

Learn More

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colfax Today

Colfax Today

Colfax, WA
ABOUT

With Colfax Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

