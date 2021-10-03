CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown events coming up

Hagerstown News Beat
Hagerstown News Beat
 6 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) Live events are lining up on the Hagerstown calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

Spooktacular Camping, Summit Lake State Park

New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 5993 N Messick Rd, New Castle, IN

Spooktacular Camping er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við Spooktacular Camping, kom á Facebook nú.

Henry Co. Farmers Market

New Castle, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: S 15th St, New Castle, IN

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: Late May - Mid October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:1400 Plaza on Broad Street

Color This! Adult Coloring Club

Hagerstown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 10 W College St, Hagerstown, IN

You've heard the hype. You've seen the books. You might have bought the pencils. Now, join with other adults to combine the relaxation and meditation of coloring with the companionship of others...

Pasture & Livestock Field Day @ HHS Beef Project

Hagerstown, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 Baker Road, Hagerstown, IN 47346

Plan to attend the Wayne County SWCD Pasture & Livestock Field Day on October 14!

Fall Antique Fair

Cambridge City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 131 W Main St, Cambridge City, IN

Join the businesses on Route 40 in Cambridge City, Indiana for their annual Fall Antique Fair. Shop from the many outdoor antique dealers and the numerous antiques shops along the town's Main...

