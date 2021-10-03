CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, AL

Butler events coming up

 6 days ago

(BUTLER, AL) Butler is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Butler area:

Livingston Farmers Market

Livingston, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Season: Spring Summer Market Hours: Open MayThursdays, 8AM-12PMLocation: 115 Franklin Street, Livingston, AL 35470

Exterior Response to Active Shooter Events (ERASE)

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This course is designed to prepare first responders for an open-air active shooter encounter.

ADSAR with SARTECH I certification

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1180 Sandflat Road, Meridian, MS 39301

This registration is NON- Mississippi Task Force Members only.  If you are a Task Force Member please register on our main webpage located @

Y. Malik Jalal: of Joy & Terror

York, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

The Coleman Center for the Arts is pleased to present "of Joy & Terror," a solo exhibition of sculptures, textile works, and paintings by Atlanta-based artist Y. Malik Jalal. Works in this...

Meridian, MS ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Meridian, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Meridian, MS ServSafe® Certification, Meridian, MS 39301

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

ABOUT

With Butler Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

