Weaverville, CA

Weaverville calendar: Coming events

Weaverville Updates
 6 days ago

(WEAVERVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Weaverville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Weaverville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYaco_0cFqBQoD00

Kyle Smith and Skunk Funk

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 7PM | SHOW 8PM | $10 ADV TICKETS | $12 DAY OF | ALL AGES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qQx8b_0cFqBQoD00

Weaverville Certified Farmers Market

Weaverville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 691 Main St, Weaverville, CA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours:May 19 - October 20, 2021 Wednesdays, 4PM - 7PM Location: Highland art meadow, Weaverville, California 96093.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V8q2B_0cFqBQoD00

Die Ideenschmiede

Igo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Mußstraße 1, 96047 Bamberg

Gemeinsam mit anderen Bürger:innen Ideen für ein smartes Bamberg entwickeln. Sich aktiv einbringen und wirklich was bewegen? Das geht!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00rrMZ_0cFqBQoD00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Shasta Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Shasta Lake, CA 96019

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eZ5bu_0cFqBQoD00

Arts, Crafts and Music Retreat – Bay Area

Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

This retreat will be jam-packed full of activities for crafters. Not only will you get to make lifelong connections with new friends, but you will also get to take home with you what you’ve made...

#California Street#Adv#Bamberg#Gemeinsam#Innen Ideen#Bewegen
Weaverville Updates

Weaverville, CA
