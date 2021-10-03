CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, VT

What's up Manchester: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Manchester area:

Soup Night

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

In lieu of dinner service on Sunday nights, soup is available for pick-up in the Lobby beginning at 3 p.m.

Music

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

A variety of music is played during this hour. One day it may be Oldies and the next Classical. Recommendations are welcome. Come relax and listen, bring a book, or a friend.

Needle Felted Pumpkin Sculpture

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4479 Main St, Manchester Center, VT

Craft yourself a whole patch of woolly pumpkins for the fall. In this beginner friendly felting workshop, you will learn how to make a solid 3D sculpture entirely from wool fibers. We will use a...

Breakfast Treats

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 49 Maple St, Manchester, VT

Every Friday morning, residents are invited to come to the Parlor to enjoy coffee and a breakfast pastry of sorts.

Dolphin Painting and Pizza Party for Kids

Manchester, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4479 Main St, Manchester Center, VT

Here’s a fun weekend activity for the kids and can also provide the parents with an opportunity to enjoy a date night out themselves. We will be painting this painting of a dolphin at sunset - one...

