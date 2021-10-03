Malad City events coming up
(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are coming to Malad City.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Malad City:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1410 W Main St, Tremonton, UT
Meet the Candidates Luncheon for Tremonton and Garland Municipal Elections.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 13485 N 10000 W, Tremonton, UT
Come join us for our fall festival at our mini farm. There will be games for the kids, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, petting zoo with the miniature animals, pony rides, trick-or-treating, straw...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
As I Am™ - Masculinity done the Savior's way What: A healing retreat for men with a common LDS experience, based on the teachings and example of Jesus Christ, promoting identity, fraternity, and a...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 520 S 250 E, Smithfield, UT
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 102 S Tremont St, Tremonton, UT
Tremonton City Council meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Click here to view the City Council agenda.
