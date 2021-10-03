Malad City events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malad City, ID

(MALAD CITY, ID) Live events are coming to Malad City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Malad City:

Meet the Candidates Lunch for Tremonton / Garland

Tremonton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1410 W Main St, Tremonton, UT

Meet the Candidates Luncheon for Tremonton and Garland Municipal Elections.

Evans' Acres Fall Festival

Tremonton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 13485 N 10000 W, Tremonton, UT

Come join us for our fall festival at our mini farm. There will be games for the kids, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch, petting zoo with the miniature animals, pony rides, trick-or-treating, straw...

As I Am™ - Smithfield, Utah (October 2021)

Smithfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

As I Am™ - Masculinity done the Savior's way What: A healing retreat for men with a common LDS experience, based on the teachings and example of Jesus Christ, promoting identity, fraternity, and a...

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

Smithfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 520 S 250 E, Smithfield, UT

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella is the new Broadway adaptation of the classic musical. This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including...

City Council

Tremonton, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 S Tremont St, Tremonton, UT

Tremonton City Council meets on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month. Click here to view the City Council agenda.

With Malad City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

