Boardman, OR

Boardman events coming up

Boardman Updates
 6 days ago

(BOARDMAN, OR) Live events are lining up on the Boardman calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Boardman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ynu2J_0cFqBMWX00

Santiago y Alma Boda 2021

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

En una linda ceremonia,Santiago y Alma unirán sus vidas ante el altar de Dios y rodeado de familiares y amigos con alegría y felicidad,disfrutarán de un día inolvidable. You may also like the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHXGH_0cFqBMWX00

Battle at the Beach 2

Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 AM

Welcome to the Battle At The Beach 2! This will be a 2 day - 4 round PDGA Sanctioned C-Tier at the Sailboard Beach disc golf course in Boardman, Oregon. We will be using live scoring. More info to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSoP8_0cFqBMWX00

Ladies Fall Bash!

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 730 E Hurlburt Ave, Hermiston, OR

Ladies! Join us for our monthly women's gathering. There will be games, yummy snacks, and plenty of opportunity to make friends. We can't wait to see you in the Connect Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hqqKd_0cFqBMWX00

English Class for Spanish Speakers

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR

English Class for Spanish Speakers, instructed by Michelle Villalobos! This class will teach day-to-day conversation skills to get you "around town" and interacting with non-Spanish speakers! This...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIo2C_0cFqBMWX00

Mobile Market - Paterson

Paterson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 51409 Prior Ave, Paterson, WA

Mobile Market - Paterson is on Facebook. To connect with Mobile Market - Paterson, join Facebook today.

