Boardman events coming up

(BOARDMAN, OR) Live events are lining up on the Boardman calendar.

These events are coming up in the Boardman area:

Santiago y Alma Boda 2021 Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Battle at the Beach 2 Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 AM

Welcome to the Battle At The Beach 2! This will be a 2 day - 4 round PDGA Sanctioned C-Tier at the Sailboard Beach disc golf course in Boardman, Oregon. We will be using live scoring. More info to...

Ladies Fall Bash! Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 730 E Hurlburt Ave, Hermiston, OR

Ladies! Join us for our monthly women's gathering. There will be games, yummy snacks, and plenty of opportunity to make friends. We can't wait to see you in the Connect Hall.

English Class for Spanish Speakers Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR

English Class for Spanish Speakers, instructed by Michelle Villalobos! This class will teach day-to-day conversation skills to get you "around town" and interacting with non-Spanish speakers!

Mobile Market - Paterson Paterson, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 51409 Prior Ave, Paterson, WA

