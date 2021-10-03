CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maricopa, CA

Coming soon: Maricopa events

Maricopa Digest
Maricopa Digest
 6 days ago

(MARICOPA, CA) Live events are coming to Maricopa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maricopa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FK85m_0cFqBLdo00

Freebeerian Shenanigan night

Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Freebeerian Shenanigan night at Great Western War, 11803 Ironbark Rd, Tupman, CA, Tupman, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 08:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdjXZ_0cFqBLdo00

Taft Oildorado Grand Parade

Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Taft Oildorado Grand Parade Bob Leikam of Three Way Chevrolet and a Planning Commissioner for the City of Taft. He has asked us to participate in the Taft Oildorado Parade on Saturday, October...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnBNz_0cFqBLdo00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Taft, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Taft, CA 93268

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ia6oN_0cFqBLdo00

Family Storytime

Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 27 Cougar Ct, Taft, CA

Listen to fun, educational stories, sing silly songs, move and dance, and finish up with a craft.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moBK0_0cFqBLdo00

Primal Provocateur

New Cuyama, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Embody the depths of the jungle, mystics through the ages, big cats of the plains, barbarians at the gate, our cave-dwelling ancestors, and goddesses of the earth to provoke our inner primal...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Maricopa, CA
City
Tupman, CA
Maricopa, CA
Government
Taft, CA
Government
City
Taft, CA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Make Yourself#Dance#Cougar#Sun Oct 10
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Maricopa Digest

Maricopa Digest

Maricopa, CA
22
Followers
267
Post
881
Views
ABOUT

With Maricopa Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy