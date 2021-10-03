Coming soon: Maricopa events

(MARICOPA, CA) Live events are coming to Maricopa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Maricopa:

Freebeerian Shenanigan night Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Freebeerian Shenanigan night at Great Western War, 11803 Ironbark Rd, Tupman, CA, Tupman, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 08:00 pm

Taft Oildorado Grand Parade Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Taft Oildorado Grand Parade Bob Leikam of Three Way Chevrolet and a Planning Commissioner for the City of Taft. He has asked us to participate in the Taft Oildorado Parade on Saturday, October...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Taft, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Taft, CA 93268

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Family Storytime Taft, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 27 Cougar Ct, Taft, CA

Listen to fun, educational stories, sing silly songs, move and dance, and finish up with a craft.

Primal Provocateur New Cuyama, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Embody the depths of the jungle, mystics through the ages, big cats of the plains, barbarians at the gate, our cave-dwelling ancestors, and goddesses of the earth to provoke our inner primal...