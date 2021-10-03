CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, TX

Sonora calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(SONORA, TX) Sonora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sonora:

FRIDAY – Sutton County Civic Center

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: N Crockett Ave, Sonora, TX

FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect on...

Archaeology Day

Fort McKavett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7066 FM 864, Fort McKavett, TX

Come join us for quarterly night sky photography and annual archeology day! Fort McKavett is known for its naturally luminous sky when the … More

Firefighter's Fire Ball Benefit Dinner & Dance

Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ave Aa, Ozona, TX

The Annual Firefighter's Fire Ball, benefiting the Ozona Volunteer Fire Department, will be held at the Crockett County Convention Center. There will be a catered dinner for the firefighters and...

Compass Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Sonora

Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The Sonora (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 6p.

Sonora, TX
ABOUT

With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

