Sonora calendar: Coming events

(SONORA, TX) Sonora has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sonora:

FRIDAY – Sutton County Civic Center Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: N Crockett Ave, Sonora, TX

FRIDAY program is specifically designed to serve as continuing education for law enforcement officers. This 8 hour class includes topics such as the Alcoholic Beverage Code, Alcohol’s Effect on...

Archaeology Day Fort McKavett, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7066 FM 864, Fort McKavett, TX

Come join us for quarterly night sky photography and annual archeology day! Fort McKavett is known for its naturally luminous sky when the … More

Firefighter's Fire Ball Benefit Dinner & Dance Ozona, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Ave Aa, Ozona, TX

The Annual Firefighter's Fire Ball, benefiting the Ozona Volunteer Fire Department, will be held at the Crockett County Convention Center. There will be a catered dinner for the firefighters and...

Compass Academy Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Sonora Sonora, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

The Sonora (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Compass Academy (Odessa, TX) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 6p.