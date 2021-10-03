CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Crane events coming soon

Crane Post
Crane Post
 6 days ago

(CRANE, TX) Live events are coming to Crane.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crane:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsgZJ_0cFqBJsM00

West Texas Fear Fest

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Explore all upcoming omen events in Odessa, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming omen events happening in Odessa, Texas.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwvFJ_0cFqBJsM00

Lights on Fountain 2021

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Lights on Fountain 2021 at 1335 E 6th St, Odessa, TX 79761-4734, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 05:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0divxP_0cFqBJsM00

The-Jugg-Thon Biggest Halloween Party Ever!

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 5216 W University Blvd, Odessa, TX

The-Jugg-Thon Biggest Halloween Party Ever! Hosted By Millionaire Visions Family Entertainment. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Odessa., Coca Vango Live in concert on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37lL9B_0cFqBJsM00

Bubba Sparxxx

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 620 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Bubba Sparxxx will be hitting the stage at Club 305, but that's not all come out in your funniest,scariest, most sexy costumes for a night of fun. We will be hosting a Ms. New Booty costume...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xep8N_0cFqBJsM00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Odessa, TX 79760

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Crane, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Sparxxx
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Crane Post

Crane Post

Crane, TX
18
Followers
306
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy