Crane events coming soon

(CRANE, TX) Live events are coming to Crane.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crane:

West Texas Fear Fest Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Explore all upcoming omen events in Odessa, Texas, find information & tickets for upcoming omen events happening in Odessa, Texas.

Lights on Fountain 2021 Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Lights on Fountain 2021 at 1335 E 6th St, Odessa, TX 79761-4734, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 05:00 pm to 09:00 pm

The-Jugg-Thon Biggest Halloween Party Ever! Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 5216 W University Blvd, Odessa, TX

The-Jugg-Thon Biggest Halloween Party Ever! Hosted By Millionaire Visions Family Entertainment. Event starts at Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:00 pm and happening at Odessa., Coca Vango Live in concert on...

Bubba Sparxxx Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 620 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Bubba Sparxxx will be hitting the stage at Club 305, but that's not all come out in your funniest,scariest, most sexy costumes for a night of fun. We will be hosting a Ms. New Booty costume...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Odessa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Odessa, TX 79760

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!