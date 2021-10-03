CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burney, CA

Events on the Burney calendar

Burney Times
Burney Times
 6 days ago

(BURNEY, CA) Burney has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burney:

Burney Farmers Market

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 37427 CA-299, Burney, CA

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June October, 2021Wednesdays, 3pm - 6pm Location: 37427 Highway 299 East, Burney, CA 96013

Big Valley Advisory Committee October Meeting

Bieber, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 001-130-80-11, Bieber, CA

Join us for a continued discussion covering chapters 1-12 of the Draft Big Valley Groundwater Sustainability Plan.

Face-to-Face-Dating Bamberg

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Dominikanerstraße 3, 96049 Bamberg

1 Abend, 3 Bars, 18 Leute. 1,5 pro Bar. Offline-Dating, kein speeddating. Ein 6er-Tisch pro Bar. Keine 1 zu 1 Situationen.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Shasta Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Shasta Lake, CA 96019

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Shasta Area (Burney) CA, 4 Hour CCW Renewal Course, 10/24/21, 8AM-12PM. Hat Creek Rifle and Pistol Club. Covers all local counties.

Burney, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: CA-299, Burney, CA

NFI Live Fire CCW Renewal Course! This class is designed to introduce the returning pistol shooter to basic defensive shooting and provide an exciting way for CCW Holders to renew their California...

