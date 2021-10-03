CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyalusing, PA

Wyalusing calendar: Events coming up

Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 6 days ago

(WYALUSING, PA) Live events are lining up on the Wyalusing calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wyalusing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBYEk_0cFqBH6u00

Live Sportsman’s Auction – Firearms – Ammo - + more!

Laceyville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 10396 US-6, Laceyville, PA

Live Sportsman’s Auction – Firearms – Ammo - + more! Saturday, October 23rd @ 9AM Location: Shamrock Auction Gallery – 10396 SR 6, Laceyville, PA 18623 More information to come! Auction conducted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YIBE_0cFqBH6u00

Mom Prom

Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 912 S Main St, Towanda, PA

Explore all upcoming prom events in Towanda, Pennsylvania, find information & tickets for upcoming prom events happening in Towanda, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcSgV_0cFqBH6u00

Deeper Life: Weekend of listening to the Spirit, missional training, and celebration

Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 27 Alliance Ln, Towanda, PA

This is a weekend of going deeper in our dedication to the Lordship of Jesus, of learning how to join His Presence as He invites us into what He is doing around us, and of celebrating how He shows...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8KrG_0cFqBH6u00

Carol Burnett's Back

Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 Main St, Towanda, PA

Winding River Players present "Carol Burnett's Back", an evening full of laughs sourced straight from Carol Burnett herself! STARRING: Melinda Carey Derek Davis Brenda Miller Kathryn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWlUO_0cFqBH6u00

Memorial service

Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Wyalusing, PA

Find the obituary of Henry “Harry” D. Wuethrich (1937 - 2021) from Sugar Run, PA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

