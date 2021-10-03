Wyalusing calendar: Events coming up

(WYALUSING, PA) Live events are lining up on the Wyalusing calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wyalusing:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 10396 US-6, Laceyville, PA

Live Sportsman’s Auction – Firearms – Ammo - + more! Saturday, October 23rd @ 9AM Location: Shamrock Auction Gallery – 10396 SR 6, Laceyville, PA 18623 More information to come! Auction conducted...

Mom Prom Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 912 S Main St, Towanda, PA

Explore all upcoming prom events in Towanda, Pennsylvania, find information & tickets for upcoming prom events happening in Towanda, Pennsylvania.

Deeper Life: Weekend of listening to the Spirit, missional training, and celebration Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 27 Alliance Ln, Towanda, PA

This is a weekend of going deeper in our dedication to the Lordship of Jesus, of learning how to join His Presence as He invites us into what He is doing around us, and of celebrating how He shows...

Carol Burnett's Back Towanda, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 415 Main St, Towanda, PA

Winding River Players present "Carol Burnett's Back", an evening full of laughs sourced straight from Carol Burnett herself! STARRING: Melinda Carey Derek Davis Brenda Miller Kathryn...

Memorial service Wyalusing, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Wyalusing, PA

Find the obituary of Henry “Harry” D. Wuethrich (1937 - 2021) from Sugar Run, PA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.