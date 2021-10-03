CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklinville, NY

Franklinville events coming up

Franklinville Updates
Franklinville Updates
 6 days ago

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Franklinville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklinville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OU02h_0cFqBGEB00

Doug Yeomans live at Ellicottville Distillery

Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5462 Robbins Rd, Ellicottville, NY

A Buffalo Music Hall of Fame member, Doug Yeomans performs live at Ellicottville Distillery in Ellicottville, NY on Sunday October 31st from 2pm-5pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0h1L_0cFqBGEB00

Village of Delevan Hwy-NY #26240

Delevan, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:20 PM

Auctions International Inc. is having Village of Delevan Hwy-NY #26240 in Delavan NY on Oct 5, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WB4sA_0cFqBGEB00

Daisy Garden Party

Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 39 E Main St, Cuba, NY

During this interactive program for Girl Scout Daisies, we’ll create Plant People, enjoy an Edible Garden Snack and create a Paper Towel Garden that you can bring home to plant! Our events are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mHtLU_0cFqBGEB00

Fall Job Fair

Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 6557 Holiday Valley Rd, Ellicottville, NY

Come to the Holiday Valley Lodge for our annual Fall Job Fair to learn about and apply for the many awesome jobs available during the winter season. We will be hiring lift attendants, ticket...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RL7na_0cFqBGEB00

Fair to Fiddlin

Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 12 W Main St, Cuba, NY

Fair to fiddlin at the Palmer Opera House, October 16, 2021 from 7-9:30 PM. Sounds of Bluegrass, Folk and Country. Admission is $10 with cash bar and snacks available

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklinville, NY
Ellicottville, NY
Government
City
Ellicottville, NY
Franklinville, NY
Government
City
Cuba, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Plant People#Ny Fair
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Franklinville Updates

Franklinville Updates

Franklinville, NY
32
Followers
277
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Franklinville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy