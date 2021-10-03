Franklinville events coming up

(FRANKLINVILLE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Franklinville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Franklinville:

Doug Yeomans live at Ellicottville Distillery Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 5462 Robbins Rd, Ellicottville, NY

A Buffalo Music Hall of Fame member, Doug Yeomans performs live at Ellicottville Distillery in Ellicottville, NY on Sunday October 31st from 2pm-5pm...

Village of Delevan Hwy-NY #26240 Delevan, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:20 PM

Auctions International Inc. is having Village of Delevan Hwy-NY #26240 in Delavan NY on Oct 5, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Daisy Garden Party Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 39 E Main St, Cuba, NY

During this interactive program for Girl Scout Daisies, we’ll create Plant People, enjoy an Edible Garden Snack and create a Paper Towel Garden that you can bring home to plant! Our events are...

Fall Job Fair Ellicottville, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 6557 Holiday Valley Rd, Ellicottville, NY

Come to the Holiday Valley Lodge for our annual Fall Job Fair to learn about and apply for the many awesome jobs available during the winter season. We will be hiring lift attendants, ticket...

Fair to Fiddlin Cuba, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 12 W Main St, Cuba, NY

Fair to fiddlin at the Palmer Opera House, October 16, 2021 from 7-9:30 PM. Sounds of Bluegrass, Folk and Country. Admission is $10 with cash bar and snacks available