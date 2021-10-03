CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, OK

Hobart calendar: Events coming up

Hobart Post
Hobart Post
 6 days ago

(HOBART, OK) Live events are coming to Hobart.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hobart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iL42p_0cFqBFLS00

Task Force Dagger Continued

Hobart, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 507 S Main St, Hobart, OK

Open Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021 After the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, the Commander of Central Command, General Tommy Franks, recommended a military course of action that linked the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvk9X_0cFqBFLS00

Fall 2021 Big Day of Serving

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Big Day of Serving - multiple locations, meeting at City Hall at 8 AM. Register to join us as we reach out to a community in need… Our mission is showing God's love to people of Altus in need...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Pjaz_0cFqBFLS00

Spooky Halloween Wreath Class

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 102 F Ave, Altus, OK

Come create your own Halloween door wreath. Supplies will be provided. $10 for members $15 for non-members Also check out other Workshops in Altus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aSfMy_0cFqBFLS00

Bart Crow Live @ The Orient

Blair, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 107 West Main Street, Blair, OK 73526

October 21, 2021 Bart Crow Live with special Guest Jared Rosin & The Shuffle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPb7H_0cFqBFLS00

Coffee and Canvas

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2801 N Main St, Altus, OK

Grab a friend and join us in the Band Hall on October 7th at 6 P.M. for Coffee & Canvas! $5 for current students with at WOSC ID $15 for non-students Sign up with Katelynn by Oct. 5th in the...

Hobart, OK
Hobart Post

Hobart Post

Hobart, OK
ABOUT

With Hobart Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

