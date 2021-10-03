What’s up Linden: Local events calendar

(LINDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Linden.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linden area:

Penny Wars Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 809 Russell, Hughes Springs, TX

1-2-3-4, we declare a...... PENNY WAR!!! The war between grades is on! The grade who brings the most PENNIES wins, but there's a twist. Other grades can add silver coins to bring your total down...

'Join Up' Saddle Series Linden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2301 TX-8 N, Linden, TX

🍀🍀The goal is to get kids to 'join up' with 4H 🍀🍀 Not only locally, but cross county and the state! Everyone is welcome to join in for this awesome series! Kids will accumulate points counting...

Annual Lake O' the Pines Rallye Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Diamond Don's Motorsports & RV Park - The rallye draws over 300 people displaying over 150 of the finest vintage motorcycles anywhere in the country.

FAFSA Night Linden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2913 Farm Road 125 South, 205 E Kildare Rd, Linden, TX

All Senior students must complete the FAFSA Application. Representatives from Texarkana College will be here to assist families with completing the application. Parents must bring their 2020...

Zoo Boo Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

WHAT TO EXPECT: Come enjoy our first annual/ one of a kind safari tour at Busy B Ranch Wildlife Park that is completely family friendly, without all of the spooks and scares! You will get to...