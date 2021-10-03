CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, TX

What’s up Linden: Local events calendar

Linden Updates
Linden Updates
 6 days ago

(LINDEN, TX) Live events are coming to Linden.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZkyE_0cFqBESj00

Penny Wars

Hughes Springs, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 809 Russell, Hughes Springs, TX

1-2-3-4, we declare a...... PENNY WAR!!! The war between grades is on! The grade who brings the most PENNIES wins, but there's a twist. Other grades can add silver coins to bring your total down...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPbTL_0cFqBESj00

'Join Up' Saddle Series

Linden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2301 TX-8 N, Linden, TX

🍀🍀The goal is to get kids to 'join up' with 4H 🍀🍀 Not only locally, but cross county and the state! Everyone is welcome to join in for this awesome series! Kids will accumulate points counting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xg0fH_0cFqBESj00

Annual Lake O' the Pines Rallye

Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Diamond Don's Motorsports & RV Park - The rallye draws over 300 people displaying over 150 of the finest vintage motorcycles anywhere in the country.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sK1tB_0cFqBESj00

FAFSA Night

Linden, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2913 Farm Road 125 South, 205 E Kildare Rd, Linden, TX

All Senior students must complete the FAFSA Application. Representatives from Texarkana College will be here to assist families with completing the application. Parents must bring their 2020...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJtLa_0cFqBESj00

Zoo Boo

Jefferson, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

WHAT TO EXPECT: Come enjoy our first annual/ one of a kind safari tour at Busy B Ranch Wildlife Park that is completely family friendly, without all of the spooks and scares! You will get to...

Learn More

With Linden Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

