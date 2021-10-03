New Bloomfield calendar: Events coming up

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) New Bloomfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Bloomfield:

SSE versus Susquenita Blackhawks New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Watch our Eagles face the Susquenita Blackhawks Smurf: 12:00pm Peewee: 1:00pm Pony: 2:30pm Midget: 4:00pm

2021 Fall Migration Round-Up Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 1579 State Park Rd, Newport, PA

Perry County Planning Commission — Tri-County Regional Planning Commission New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 W Main St, New Bloomfield, PA

Documents related to this meeting (minutes, reviews, approvals, etc.) can be found here as they are made available. Perry County Planning Commission meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third...

Perry Historians Apple Butter Boil at Lenig-Focht Library New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 763 Dix Hill Rd, New Bloomfield, PA

Perry Historians Apple Butter Boil at Lenig-Focht Library. Apples & fresh cider are boiled down to produce the fall treat, which is available in pints & quarts.

October Fest @ Highland Presbyterian Church Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 11 Church Rd, Newport, PA

