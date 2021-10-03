CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bloomfield, PA

New Bloomfield calendar: Events coming up

New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 6 days ago

(NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA) New Bloomfield is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Bloomfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWSqF_0cFqBDa000

SSE versus Susquenita Blackhawks

New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Watch our Eagles face the Susquenita Blackhawks Smurf: 12:00pm Peewee: 1:00pm Pony: 2:30pm Midget: 4:00pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fWElF_0cFqBDa000

2021 Fall Migration Round-Up

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 1579 State Park Rd, Newport, PA

2021 Fall Migration Round-Up er á Facebook. Fyri at seta teg í samband við 2021 Fall Migration Round-Up, kom á Facebook nú.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJqU6_0cFqBDa000

Perry County Planning Commission — Tri-County Regional Planning Commission

New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 25 W Main St, New Bloomfield, PA

Documents related to this meeting (minutes, reviews, approvals, etc.) can be found here as they are made available. Perry County Planning Commission meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDBqG_0cFqBDa000

Perry Historians Apple Butter Boil at Lenig-Focht Library

New Bloomfield, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 763 Dix Hill Rd, New Bloomfield, PA

Perry Historians Apple Butter Boil at Lenig-Focht Library. Apples & fresh cider are boiled down to produce the fall treat, which is available in pints & quarts.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xCBY_0cFqBDa000

October Fest @ Highland Presbyterian Church

Newport, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 11 Church Rd, Newport, PA

October Fest @ Highland Presbyterian Church is on Facebook. To connect with October Fest @ Highland Presbyterian Church, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, PA
Government
City
Bloomfield, PA
City
Newport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
New Bloomfield, PA
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Technologies#Live Events#Seta Teg#Vi 2021#Apples
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield, PA
28
Followers
306
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy