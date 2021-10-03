What’s up Kingman: Local events calendar

(KINGMAN, KS) Kingman is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingman:

Annual Yoder Turkey Dinner Yoder, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3405 Switzer Rd, Yoder, KS

All you can eat Turkey dinner with all the trimmings -- Home Grown Corn, Dressing, Gravy, Cranberry salad, made from scratch rolls, Home made pies. Travelers come from far and near for this...

Door Mats Paint Party Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 207 N Main St, Cheney, KS

Door Mats Paint Party Sunday, 10/17/21: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm Add character to your front door and let your guests know that you are happy to see them with a beautiful personalized door mat created by...

How To Improve Your Memory - Wichita Goddard, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1000 S Hawkins Ln, Goddard, KS

Iris Reading is the largest provider of speed-reading, memory & productivity courses for students and professionals . Iris Reading courses have been taught to employees at NASA, Google, Groupon...

Medicare Open House/Seminar Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 312 N Main St, Kingman, KS

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Team Sortings Cheney, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: S Garfield St, Cheney, KS

Bring your horses and give team sorting a try. Come on out even if you just want to expose your horse to cows. We will have a couple sets of cattle so we can get more practice in. All levels...