Afton calendar: What's coming up

(AFTON, WY) Afton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Afton:

Braves Time Trial Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Braves Time Trial, hosted by Star Valley High School in Afton WY. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.

Meet the Artist Open House Soda Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Sydney Partain's work will be shown at The Robinett Studio for all of September. The Robinett Studio is located at 380 S 3rd W in Soda Springs. Stop by on Monday, September 6th between 6:30 and...

Murray and Magill Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

For twenty years North Carolina-native violinist/fiddler Andrew Finn Magill has been pursuing parallel careers in traditional Irish music, Brazilian choro, jazz and American fiddle. Alan Murray...