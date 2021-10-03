CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, WY

Afton calendar: What's coming up

Afton Daily
 6 days ago

(AFTON, WY) Afton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Afton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYYXR_0cFqBBoY00

Braves Time Trial

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Braves Time Trial, hosted by Star Valley High School in Afton WY. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4HC0_0cFqBBoY00

Meet the Artist Open House

Soda Springs, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Sydney Partain's work will be shown at The Robinett Studio for all of September. The Robinett Studio is located at 380 S 3rd W in Soda Springs. Stop by on Monday, September 6th between 6:30 and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYMci_0cFqBBoY00

Murray and Magill

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY

For twenty years North Carolina-native violinist/fiddler Andrew Finn Magill has been pursuing parallel careers in traditional Irish music, Brazilian choro, jazz and American fiddle. Alan Murray...

Afton Daily

