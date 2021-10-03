Afton calendar: What's coming up
(AFTON, WY) Afton has a full slate of live events coming up.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Afton:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Braves Time Trial, hosted by Star Valley High School in Afton WY. Starting Wednesday, October 6th.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Sydney Partain's work will be shown at The Robinett Studio for all of September. The Robinett Studio is located at 380 S 3rd W in Soda Springs. Stop by on Monday, September 6th between 6:30 and...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 444 Washington St, Afton, WY
For twenty years North Carolina-native violinist/fiddler Andrew Finn Magill has been pursuing parallel careers in traditional Irish music, Brazilian choro, jazz and American fiddle. Alan Murray...
