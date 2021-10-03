CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawtey, FL

Live events Lawtey — what’s coming up

Lawtey News Watch
 6 days ago

(LAWTEY, FL) Lawtey is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawtey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zCUI9_0cFqBAvp00

Rally-X at The FIRM - October 24th

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 7266 Airport Rd, Starke, FL

Welcome to The FIRM Extreme Rally-X! Registration is $225 For the 1st 10 to register. $250 For the rest. ;) Register early! Open to 2WD and AWD cars as well as Side by Sides. VEHICLE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B09J0_0cFqBAvp00

Keene's Pointe Harvest Festival

Lake Butler, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Keene's Pointe Harvest Festival - Pumpkins, Carnival Rides and Games - Wristband Ticket - Open to Keene's Pointe residents and their guests About this event Come one, come all, it's time to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tin7D_0cFqBAvp00

Cliffhanger’s Starke Gun Show

Starke, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 2300 N Temple Ave, Starke, FL

The Cliffhanger’s Starke Gun Show will be held on Oct 30th – 31st, 2021 in Starke, FL. This Starke gun show is held at Bradford County Fairgrounds and hosted by Cliffhangers Gun Shows. All...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BSmy_0cFqBAvp00

HCA Varsity Football @ Union County

Lake Butler, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

The Union County (Lake Butler, FL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Hollis Christian Academy (Jacksonville, FL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyyoI_0cFqBAvp00

Tuesday Night Karaoke with DJ TEA

Middleburg, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2219 County Road 220, #Unit 307, Middleburg, FL 32068

Tuesday Night's join DJ TEA for her interactive Karaoke Show.

#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Awd#Hollis Christian Academy
