Morganton events coming soon

(MORGANTON, GA) Morganton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morganton:

Group Run at Grumpy Old Men Brewing for Tour of the Breweries Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1315 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

5k in downtown Blue Ridge starting at Grumpy Old Men. We can make it a 10k with Fannin Brewing or run to one and drink and walk back for some more...either way it is for fun and earning your...

Artist in Residence Judy Holland Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 420 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

Celebrate beautiful oil and alcohol ink paintings by Judy Holland during her 4th Quarter Artist-in-Residence at the Art Center. Opening reception is October 16 from 5-7pm.

Food Truck Friday with Der Wurst Meister Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 67 Blackhawk Dr, Blue Ridge, GA

Don't want to cook? Not a problem! Tonight's dinner has been made for you by Der Wurst Meister!!---This is a paid event that is open to all registered BRTR KOA guests---

Chimp or Treat 2021 Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2031 Lowery Rd, Morganton, GA

Join us for Halloween fun with the chimps! Each child will receive: A 45-60 minute, guided, walking tour A special "treat" bag filled with vegan and palm-oil free candies as well as non-food...

Halloween Yoga at Old Toccoa Farm Mineral Bluff, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Hocus Pocus, we need YOGA to Focus! This special class will be 75 minutes and includes a vinyasa flow, cool down, and relaxing meditation. Come if you're new or a seasoned yogi. Bring your mat and...