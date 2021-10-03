CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganton, GA

Morganton events coming soon

Morganton Digest
Morganton Digest
 6 days ago

(MORGANTON, GA) Morganton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Morganton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouekt_0cFqB6UA00

Group Run at Grumpy Old Men Brewing for Tour of the Breweries

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1315 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

5k in downtown Blue Ridge starting at Grumpy Old Men. We can make it a 10k with Fannin Brewing or run to one and drink and walk back for some more...either way it is for fun and earning your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zoSpL_0cFqB6UA00

Artist in Residence Judy Holland

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 420 W Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

Celebrate beautiful oil and alcohol ink paintings by Judy Holland during her 4th Quarter Artist-in-Residence at the Art Center. Opening reception is October 16 from 5-7pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNSUs_0cFqB6UA00

Food Truck Friday with Der Wurst Meister

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 67 Blackhawk Dr, Blue Ridge, GA

Don't want to cook? Not a problem! Tonight's dinner has been made for you by Der Wurst Meister!!---This is a paid event that is open to all registered BRTR KOA guests---

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrtLk_0cFqB6UA00

Chimp or Treat 2021

Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2031 Lowery Rd, Morganton, GA

Join us for Halloween fun with the chimps! Each child will receive: A 45-60 minute, guided, walking tour A special "treat" bag filled with vegan and palm-oil free candies as well as non-food...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZY37_0cFqB6UA00

Halloween Yoga at Old Toccoa Farm

Mineral Bluff, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Hocus Pocus, we need YOGA to Focus! This special class will be 75 minutes and includes a vinyasa flow, cool down, and relaxing meditation. Come if you're new or a seasoned yogi. Bring your mat and...

#Halloween#Alcohol#Vegan
Morganton Digest

Morganton Digest

Morganton, GA
