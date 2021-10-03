San Saba calendar: Events coming up

(SAN SABA, TX) Live events are lining up on the San Saba calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Saba:

Fields of Faith San Saba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Fields of Faith is on Facebook. To connect with Fields of Faith, join Facebook today.

GOLDTHWAITE MUSIC FESTIVAL Goldthwaite, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:45 PM

We invite you to listen to live bands play great music on Saturday, October 30th. Enjoy the sounds of while enjoying complimentary beverages under the stars in Central Texas. All proceeds from...

October Mixer at Miller's Garage Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 W Young St, Llano, TX

Please join us as we have our October mixer at Miller's Garage. Bring your business cards and share what is going on in your business.

Ben Balmer Bend, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 438 County Rd 436, Bend, TX

Ben Balmer is an Austin-based singer/songwriter whose talent and way with words has taken him touring all over the world. Binding rootsy Americana with contemporary twist...

Llano, Texas @ Western Weekend Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2200 W Ranch Rd 152, Llano, TX

Since 2012, Junk Hippy has transformed vacant venues into a vintage festival like no other. Vendors from Texas, Oklahoma and several surrounding states bring the event to life with vintage...