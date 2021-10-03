Live events on the horizon in Stroud

(STROUD, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stroud calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stroud:

Running R 5 Week Buckle Series Meeker, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:45 PM

Address: 338798 US-62, Meeker, OK

6th Year Anniversary 5-week Buckle Series Every Friday in October Buckles to Open 5D High Point D winners Gates open at 4:30 pm Exh 5:30 pm Exh $5 each Classes 8:00 pm Peewee 8 & Under 3D $10...

Ben King as ELVIS in concert Cushing, OK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 105 E Broadway St, Cushing, OK

International Tribute Artist Ben King as Elvis. Ben is from Perth Australia, on tour currently, here in the states. We are privileged to have an award winning entertainer at the Cushing Community...

Annual Pat Suchy Classic and Salute to Fairgrounds Speedway Meeker, OK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 990871 S Hwy 18, Meeker, OK

6th Annual Pat Suchy Classic and Salute to Fairgrounds Speedway (LAST POINTS RACE) -Gates open at 4:00pm-Vintage car show in the tailgate area at

Halloween Party with BO PHILLIPS Drumright, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 54560 W. Hwy. 16, E0727 Rd, Drumright, OK

We plan to bring our haunted Halloween Skaraoke back for 2021. Details to come!

Tidewater Dinner, Wine Tasting, and Paranormal Investigation Drumright, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 54560 W. Hwy. 16, E0727 Rd, Drumright, OK

Because the investigation we did a few weeks ago was so popular, we're doing it again and giving those who couldn't make the first one, an opportunity to attend! Plan a quick ghostly getaway for...