Live events on the horizon in Scottville

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Scottville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scottville:

Chaotic Cat Workshop w/ Chaotic Mike Coleman Ludington, MI

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 107 S Harrison St, Ludington, MI

'Chaotic' Mike Coleman will lead students in creating a pair unique Chaotic Cats using acrylic paint during this one day workshop Saturday, Oct. 9 from 3-5 p.m. Cost of the workshop is $35 for...

BASE CAMP - LUDINGTON LAUNCH 6:30 PM Ludington, MI

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 410 S James St, Ludington, MI 49431

BASE CAMP - Ludington welcomes Kevin DeVries, Founder/President Grace Explorations, Co-Creator of BASE CAMP NATION, Explorer, and Survivor.

Create Your Own Lego Project! Ludington, MI

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 129 E Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI

Come create your own Lego creation today! Admission is $8.00 per person (under 1 is free) Members come right in!

WMOEC Antique Tractor Pull Scottville, MI

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 700 S Scottville Rd, Scottville, MI

The Western Michigan Old Engine Club sanctions dead weight tractor pulling for antique farm stock tractors. All tractors must have been built prior to 1956 (1955 or older). Admission to spectators...

Handmade Clay Pumpkins Workshop w/Mary Case and Bekah Bramer Ludington, MI

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 107 S Harrison St, Ludington, MI

Enjoy making a set of 3 whimsical clay pumpkins to display as a holiday decoration! No experience necessary. Instructor will guide you through each step for a beautiful result! Cost of the...