Burns, OR

Burns calendar: Coming events

Burns Bulletin
Burns Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BURNS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Burns calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Burns:

BINGO

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 118 N Broadway Ave, Burns, OR

BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.

Walking Class

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors

Goth Invasion of Burns

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:17 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:17 PM

Goth Invasion of Burns at Burns, Oregon, United States on Fri Oct 29 2021 at 08:17 pm to Sun Oct 31 2021 at 11:17 pm

Narcotics Anonmous

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 6 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord in Burns

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

Tai Chi for Arthritis and Fall Prevention is held each Monday and Thursday from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Harney County Senior and Community Services Center. For information, contact Phyllis at...

Burns Bulletin

Burns Bulletin

Burns, OR
ABOUT

With Burns Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

