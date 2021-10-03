Walsenburg events coming soon

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walsenburg:

Riley Downing w/ Kassi Valazza at the 'Dad Lounge Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

Riley Downing and his band with Kassi Valazza live and in person at Trinidad Lounge in beautiful Trinidad, CO! RILEY DOWNING http://rileydowning.com You may know Riley Downing from his work with...

Community Meeting Colorado City, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Join Leanne and Lacey at a community meeting at the Greenhorn Library in Colorado City! Get updated plan information, and schedule a one-on-one to enroll!

SCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ John Mall Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 355 W Pine St, Walsenburg, CO

The John Mall (Walsenburg, CO) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Swallows Charter Academy (Pueblo West, CO) on Tuesday, October 19 @ 4:30p.

La Veta Farmers Market La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 27 - Mid-October, 2021Thursdays, 3:00pm - 5:00pm Location: Main Street

Paint Recycling Event - Walsenburg, CO Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 403 W 7th St, Walsenburg, CO

Free Paint Drop-Off Event for Households & Businesses. Space is limited. Eventbrite registration is required to attend this event: https://