Walsenburg, CO

Walsenburg events coming soon

Walsenburg News Watch
Walsenburg News Watch
 6 days ago

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walsenburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wCjgr_0cFqB14X00

Riley Downing w/ Kassi Valazza at the 'Dad Lounge

Trinidad, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 421 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO

Riley Downing and his band with Kassi Valazza live and in person at Trinidad Lounge in beautiful Trinidad, CO! RILEY DOWNING http://rileydowning.com You may know Riley Downing from his work with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNSM3_0cFqB14X00

Community Meeting

Colorado City, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Join Leanne and Lacey at a community meeting at the Greenhorn Library in Colorado City! Get updated plan information, and schedule a one-on-one to enroll!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjlYf_0cFqB14X00

SCA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ John Mall

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 355 W Pine St, Walsenburg, CO

The John Mall (Walsenburg, CO) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Swallows Charter Academy (Pueblo West, CO) on Tuesday, October 19 @ 4:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bl5Gz_0cFqB14X00

La Veta Farmers Market

La Veta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 27 - Mid-October, 2021Thursdays, 3:00pm - 5:00pm Location: Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENwVM_0cFqB14X00

Paint Recycling Event - Walsenburg, CO

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 403 W 7th St, Walsenburg, CO

Free Paint Drop-Off Event for Households & Businesses. Space is limited. Eventbrite registration is required to attend this event: https://

ABOUT

With Walsenburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

