Cherokee Village, AR

Cherokee Village events calendar

Cherokee Village Times
 6 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Live events are coming to Cherokee Village.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cherokee Village:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9eKv_0cFqAzXj00

Whine & Dine 2021

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 51 James Ranch Road, Pocahontas, AR 72455

Join us for a night of food, drinks, music, hayrides, and more! All proceeds go to to the unwanted animals in Randolph County!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7H5J_0cFqAzXj00

Randolph County Farmers Market

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcVnU_0cFqAzXj00

3rd Annual Caveman Open

Cave City, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

The 3rd Annual Caveman Open is on Tuesday October 5, 2021. It includes the following events: Jr. High Girls Race (1.55 Miles), Jr. High Boys Race (1.55 Miles), Sr. High Girls Race (5k), and Sr...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYWhU_0cFqAzXj00

Southern Edge Band

Thayer, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 Polk St, Thayer, MO

Attention Member, Friends and Guests Southern Edge will be playing at the lodge October 16th starting at 8pm. There will be a $10 cover charge. Must be 18 years and older to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xoeDQ_0cFqAzXj00

Gallerieeröffung mit Vernissage von Claudius Sutschek

Powhatan, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt

Unikate und Skulpturen des Künstlers Claudius Sutschek. Garten,-u. Terrassenbeleuchtung aus Metall in Kugel,- u. Coconform und Malerei

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
ABOUT

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

