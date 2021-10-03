Cherokee Village events calendar

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Live events are coming to Cherokee Village.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cherokee Village:

Whine & Dine 2021 Pocahontas, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 51 James Ranch Road, Pocahontas, AR 72455

Join us for a night of food, drinks, music, hayrides, and more! All proceeds go to to the unwanted animals in Randolph County!

Randolph County Farmers Market Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1966 US-62 West, Pocahontas, AR

Season:Summer Market Hours:Open May 1, 2021Tuesdays, 4pm - 6pmSaturdays, 9am - 12pmLocation:Orscheln parking lot in Pocahontas

3rd Annual Caveman Open Cave City, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:30 PM

The 3rd Annual Caveman Open is on Tuesday October 5, 2021. It includes the following events: Jr. High Girls Race (1.55 Miles), Jr. High Boys Race (1.55 Miles), Sr. High Girls Race (5k), and Sr...

Southern Edge Band Thayer, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 Polk St, Thayer, MO

Attention Member, Friends and Guests Southern Edge will be playing at the lodge October 16th starting at 8pm. There will be a $10 cover charge. Must be 18 years and older to attend.

Gallerieeröffung mit Vernissage von Claudius Sutschek Powhatan, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Bahnhofstraße 15, 72458 Albstadt

Unikate und Skulpturen des Künstlers Claudius Sutschek. Garten,-u. Terrassenbeleuchtung aus Metall in Kugel,- u. Coconform und Malerei