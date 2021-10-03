CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanding, UT

Blanding calendar: What's coming up

Blanding Daily
Blanding Daily
 6 days ago

(BLANDING, UT) Live events are lining up on the Blanding calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanding:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KsKKU_0cFqAyf000

International Observe the Moon Night!

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1117 N Main St, Monticello, UT

There are many things to see in our night skies, so many that sometimes we forget our closest neighbor, the Moon! We will have free family activities earlier in the day as well as at the event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27D5aD_0cFqAyf000

Native American traditional photo shoot

Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 913 Navajo Twins Dr, Bluff, UT

BLUFF, Utah — Photographer Joseph Kayne will be offering a free Native American traditional photo shoot in the rare antique tintype photography process at the Twin Rocks Trading Post beginning...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyPrG_0cFqAyf000

River Cane Flute Making

Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2625 US-191, Bluff, UT

Make a simple cane flute with Ute Mountain Ute musician Aldean Ketchum About this Event Aldean Ketchum is a talented flute musician who lives just north of Bluff in the Ute Mountain Ute community...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMyTZ_0cFqAyf000

Bears Ears Cliff Dwellings and Rock Art Photo Workshop

Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 12 N Grayson Pkwy, Blanding, UT

Bears Ears Cliff Dwellings and Rock Art Oct 18-22, 2021 Blanding, Utah Spend 5 days in Utah's newest National Monument exploring canyons for cliff dwellings, rock art, and other ancient Native...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DGKF_0cFqAyf000

Bluff Arts Festival

Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Bluff Arts Festival at Bluff, Utah, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 03:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluff, UT
City
Joseph, UT
City
Blanding, UT
City
Monticello, UT
State
Utah State
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Rock Art#Ute Mountain#Antique#Native American#N Grayson Pkwy#National Monument
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Blanding Daily

Blanding Daily

Blanding, UT
13
Followers
248
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blanding Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy