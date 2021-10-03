Blanding calendar: What's coming up

(BLANDING, UT) Live events are lining up on the Blanding calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Blanding:

International Observe the Moon Night! Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1117 N Main St, Monticello, UT

There are many things to see in our night skies, so many that sometimes we forget our closest neighbor, the Moon! We will have free family activities earlier in the day as well as at the event...

Native American traditional photo shoot Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 913 Navajo Twins Dr, Bluff, UT

BLUFF, Utah — Photographer Joseph Kayne will be offering a free Native American traditional photo shoot in the rare antique tintype photography process at the Twin Rocks Trading Post beginning...

River Cane Flute Making Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2625 US-191, Bluff, UT

Make a simple cane flute with Ute Mountain Ute musician Aldean Ketchum About this Event Aldean Ketchum is a talented flute musician who lives just north of Bluff in the Ute Mountain Ute community...

Bears Ears Cliff Dwellings and Rock Art Photo Workshop Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 12 N Grayson Pkwy, Blanding, UT

Bears Ears Cliff Dwellings and Rock Art Oct 18-22, 2021 Blanding, Utah Spend 5 days in Utah's newest National Monument exploring canyons for cliff dwellings, rock art, and other ancient Native...

Bluff Arts Festival Bluff, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

