Fort Kent events calendar

(FORT KENT, ME) Fort Kent is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Kent area:

Fabulous Rails and Sails Fall Excursion of New England Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

FABULOUS RAILS AND SAILS FALL EXCURSION OF NEW ENGLAND Kennebunkport Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Berkshires! Friday October 15-Wednesday October 20, 2021 You will begin your New England...

Funeral service Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 24 Reservoir St, Caribou, ME

Here is Lloyd Bragdon’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 18, 2021, at the age of 91, Lloyd Bragdon of Caribou, Maine passed away...

Mass of Christian Burial Wallagrass, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7 Church Ave, Wallagrass, ME

Here is Wallace Bouchard’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Wallace Bouchard of Fort Kent, Maine, who passed away on September 7...

Take It Outside Adult Series - Libby's Camps, Millinocket Lake Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA October 5 – Libby’s Camps, Millinocket Lake $50 lunch...