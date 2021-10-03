Live events coming up in Spicer

(SPICER, MN) Spicer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spicer:

Willmar Class of 2000 22nd Reunion (Rescheduled 20th Reunion) Spicer, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 152 Lake Avenue North, Spicer, MN 56288

Please RSVP and register for your tickets/guest tickets. Funds will be used for deposits, space rental, food, and entertainment. This event

Anxiety, ADHD, and Sensory Processing LIVE Event Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 174 Lake Ave N, Spicer, MN

Get ready to understand why your child is struggling with attention, hyperactivity, sensory overwhelm, sleep or mood (anger/frustration). Join us on Tuesday, October 12th at 6pm at Family Roots...

Bounce Back Project Family Fun Day Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 12718 10th St NE, Spicer, MN

Bounce Back Project Family Fun Day Sunday, October 3, from 1-4pm at Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center (PWELC) PWELC and the Kandiyohi County Bounce Back Project team are working together...

Game Day at the Pioneer Cabin Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 12718 10th St NE, Spicer, MN

Game Day at the Pioneer Cabin Ages: 1st-5th Grade Date: Tuesday, Oct. 5 Time: 4:00 – 5:30 pm Cost $5 Who’s up for some friendly competition? After dressing as a pioneer, unplug for an afternoon of...

belgrade, mn Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 151 Progress Cir, Spicer, MN

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in belgrade_mn? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.