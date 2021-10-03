CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover-foxcroft, ME

Live events Dover Foxcroft — what’s coming up

 6 days ago

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover Foxcroft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syGW6_0cFqAtFN00

Galleria Gardella Opening

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 35 Pritham Ave, Greenville, ME

Galleria Gardella and Imagine Lamps offer unique hand made lamps, regional mixed media paintings, whimsical canvas sculptures and handmade jewelry and clothing.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjEhy_0cFqAtFN00

Nokomis Annual Craft Fair

Newport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 291 Williams Rd Suite 2, Newport, ME

Well folks, I'm excited to let you know we will be hosting our annual Craft Fair on October 23rd from 9-3 at Nokomis!! Hope to see you there!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkz0v_0cFqAtFN00

Pumpkin Valcanos at the Orchard!

Levant, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3876 Union St, Levant, ME

Come erupt some pumpkins with us and play some fun family fall games!! Explore the orchard while your there.....We might hide a few special cards around!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDDEX_0cFqAtFN00

Get Cyc’d for ComFit

Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 31 High St Suite A, Guilford, ME

Get Cyc'd for ComFit! is on Facebook. To connect with Get Cyc'd for ComFit!, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Voqzn_0cFqAtFN00

MCI Boys Varsity Soccer @ Nokomis

Newport, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 02:15 PM

The Nokomis (Newport, ME) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield, ME) on Wednesday, October 6 @ 3:30p.

