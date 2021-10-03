Milbank calendar: Coming events
(MILBANK, SD) Live events are lining up on the Milbank calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milbank:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM
For a detailed Buyer’s Prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Randy Kath at Steffes Group 320.693.9371 or 701.429.8894 Yellow Medicine County, MN Farmland - 110± Acres Auction...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 323 W Schlieman Ave, Appleton, MN
Join us for the annual award-winning Meander Upper Minnesota River Art Crawl! As the name suggests, spend the weekend meandering from studio to studio throughout the region of Swift, Lac qui...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 1500 SD-20, Watertown, SD
Section C1A Conclave Friday, October 1 – Sunday, October 3, 2021 Midwest Bible Camp Watertown, SD 57201 Join other OA members for a weekend of brotherhood, fellowship and fun. Friday October 1 –...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD
Grammy© nominated artists John Ford Coley, Tom Wurth, and Grammy© winner Billy Dean announce their 2021 Bridges & Backroads Tour.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 101 19th St NE, Watertown, SD
Join us October 5th for a 10 Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting at Steve Gales State Farm. We will cut the ribbon at 2:30pm!
