Milbank, SD

Milbank calendar: Coming events

Milbank News Flash
 6 days ago

(MILBANK, SD) Live events are lining up on the Milbank calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Milbank:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLwOW_0cFqArTv00

Yellow Medicine County, MN Farmland - 110± Acres Auction

Gary, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

For a detailed Buyer’s Prospectus with complete terms and conditions, contact Randy Kath at Steffes Group 320.693.9371 or 701.429.8894 Yellow Medicine County, MN Farmland - 110± Acres Auction...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12D7uq_0cFqArTv00

Meander Art Crawl

Appleton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 323 W Schlieman Ave, Appleton, MN

Join us for the annual award-winning Meander Upper Minnesota River Art Crawl! As the name suggests, spend the weekend meandering from studio to studio throughout the region of Swift, Lac qui...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twKfK_0cFqArTv00

OA Section Conclave

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1500 SD-20, Watertown, SD

Section C1A Conclave Friday, October 1 – Sunday, October 3, 2021 Midwest Bible Camp Watertown, SD 57201 Join other OA members for a weekend of brotherhood, fellowship and fun. Friday October 1 –...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drzcC_0cFqArTv00

Bridges & Backroads Presented By Sharp Automotive

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 E Kemp Ave Suite A, Watertown, SD

Grammy© nominated artists John Ford Coley, Tom Wurth, and Grammy© winner Billy Dean announce their 2021 Bridges & Backroads Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwcmA_0cFqArTv00

Ribbon Cutting - Steve Gales State Farm

Watertown, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 101 19th St NE, Watertown, SD

Join us October 5th for a 10 Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting at Steve Gales State Farm. We will cut the ribbon at 2:30pm!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milbank News Flash

Milbank, SD
ABOUT

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

