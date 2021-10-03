Coming soon: Oroville events

(OROVILLE, WA) Oroville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Oroville:

Sound Bath Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

In this 90minute class Roxanne will guide you through a Yoga Nidra bringing your body into a relaxed state, then play singing bowls, bathing you in sound vibrations to help deepen the relaxed...

Beer Garden Honky Tonk: Vanoliers and Rob Leines — Republic Brewing Company Republic, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Old Fire Hall, 26 N Clark Ave, Republic, WA

$10.00 general admission. 21+ Wear your winter coat, stocking cap and cowboy boots for a night of outdoor honky-tonk, boot scootin’. We’ve invited two great southern bands to head north for one...

BARTER FAIRE!!! Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 76 W Cayuse Mountain Rd, Tonasket, WA

Barter Faire weekend starts on October 22nd. Firm performance times to come!

Sitzmark Fall Craft, Art, and Vintage Show Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2080 Havillah Rd, Tonasket, WA

Visit Sitzmark on October 8th and 9th to peruse items from local crafters, artists, and collectors. And to get an early start on those holiday gifts while supporting your ski hill! Friday, October...

NCW XC Meet Omak Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Omak, WA

Get your free-forever account! Offering team management tools for coaches, meet registration for all, training tools for athletes, stats for parents & fans, and much more.