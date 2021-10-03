Live events on the horizon in Camden

(CAMDEN, AL) Live events are coming to Camden.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

ServSafe Class – Camden Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 107 Union St, Camden, AL

Food Safety Manager Course meeting Alabama Department of Public Health requirement for retail food permit holders. This is a two-day class. Must register two weeks before the scheduled date. COVID...

Weekly Vaccination Clinic Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1015 Medical Center Pkwy, Selma, AL

Are you vaccinated or do you know someone who hasn't been vaccinated? The Vaughan Regional Medical Center invites you to come out and help your part in our weekly vaccination clinic. Residents can...

Be the Light - A Candlelight Vigil Remembering Victims of Domestic Violence Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Join us as we pause to speak up about domestic violence, raise awareness, and support survivors of this devastating but common issue. The Candlelight Vigil is a time of sadness, mourning...

Autauga Academy Varsity Football @ Wilcox Academy Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 340 Ashley St, Camden, AL

The Wilcox Academy (Camden, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Autauga Academy (Prattville, AL) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Fall Carnival for our East Wilcox VFD'S Pine Apple, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Please bring your family and join us for an afternoon of fun! We will have games for all ages, bouncy houses, concessions, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to our East Wilcox VFD's...