Camden, AL

Live events on the horizon in Camden

Camden Journal
Camden Journal
 6 days ago

(CAMDEN, AL) Live events are coming to Camden.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuaAx_0cFqAZmx00

ServSafe Class – Camden

Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 107 Union St, Camden, AL

Food Safety Manager Course meeting Alabama Department of Public Health requirement for retail food permit holders. This is a two-day class. Must register two weeks before the scheduled date. COVID...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzlSY_0cFqAZmx00

Weekly Vaccination Clinic

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1015 Medical Center Pkwy, Selma, AL

Are you vaccinated or do you know someone who hasn't been vaccinated? The Vaughan Regional Medical Center invites you to come out and help your part in our weekly vaccination clinic. Residents can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huA9a_0cFqAZmx00

Be the Light - A Candlelight Vigil Remembering Victims of Domestic Violence

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Join us as we pause to speak up about domestic violence, raise awareness, and support survivors of this devastating but common issue. The Candlelight Vigil is a time of sadness, mourning...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44etCA_0cFqAZmx00

Autauga Academy Varsity Football @ Wilcox Academy

Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 340 Ashley St, Camden, AL

The Wilcox Academy (Camden, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Autauga Academy (Prattville, AL) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEYhS_0cFqAZmx00

Fall Carnival for our East Wilcox VFD'S

Pine Apple, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Please bring your family and join us for an afternoon of fun! We will have games for all ages, bouncy houses, concessions, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to our East Wilcox VFD's...

Camden, AL
Camden Journal

Camden Journal

Camden, AL
ABOUT

With Camden Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

