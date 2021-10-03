Phillips calendar: What's coming up

(PHILLIPS, WI) Phillips has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Phillips:

The Amazing Kreskin Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

The "world's greatest mentalist" for more than 60 years, tells his audience things about themselves that "only they" could possibly know. In fact the longer the Amazing Kreskin is on stage the...

2 Man Group (Eric Bestul and Chris Skinner) Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 124 4th Ave N South, Park Falls, WI

The 2 Man Group (Eric Bestul and Chris Skinner) are multi-instrumentalists from the Northwoods sure to give you a live show like no other. Eric Bestul is a traditional Country/Blues...

Learn How to Plan For and During Retirement Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 10171 WI-70, Minocqua, WI

Learn How to Plan For and During Retirement at Norwood Pines Supper Club, Minocqua, WI 54548, Minocqua, United States on Wed Oct 13 2021 at 05:30 pm

THE MAGIC OF ISAIAH Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 121 4th Ave N, Park Falls, WI

The Park Falls Library is pleased to welcome the Magic of Isaiah to our stage! Join us for this free, fun and fabulous magic performance that is perfect family entertainment! This program is part...

Community Prayer Night Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 126 Cherry St, Phillips, WI

Victory Christian Center and the Anchor of Truth Church are gathering to pray for our community and our country. Jesus is tearing down divisional walls between God's people and building a stronger...