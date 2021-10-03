CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballinger, TX

Ballinger events calendar

Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BALLINGER, TX) Ballinger is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ballinger:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2eIy_0cFqAX1V00

Christy Patton at RLV Coleman

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Christy Patton at RLV Coleman is on Facebook. To connect with Christy Patton at RLV Coleman, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAmYS_0cFqAX1V00

SATLCA Varsity Football @ Jim Ned

Tuscola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Jim Ned (Tuscola, TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHzHp_0cFqAX1V00

The Cornell Hurd Band

Blackwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 107 Main St, Blackwell, TX

The Cornell Hurd Band in Austin on Saturday, September 25th The Cornell Hurd Band in Austin on Saturday, October 23rd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YjCQ_0cFqAX1V00

Return to The Olde Park Hotel Ghost Hunt w/ Chad Lindberg!!!

Ballinger, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 107 South 6th Street, Ballinger, TX 76821

Join Paranormal Investigator & Actor Chad Lindberg for an unforgettable haunted return to the Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger TX!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ldt8_0cFqAX1V00

Community Wide Garage Sale

Winters, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Community Wide Garage Sale on a October 9, 2021! Please message Welcome to Winters or Main Street Market Days to have your address added to the list! No charge!

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger, TX
