Ballinger events calendar

(BALLINGER, TX) Ballinger is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ballinger:

Christy Patton at RLV Coleman Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Christy Patton at RLV Coleman is on Facebook. To connect with Christy Patton at RLV Coleman, join Facebook today.

SATLCA Varsity Football @ Jim Ned Tuscola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Jim Ned (Tuscola, TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

The Cornell Hurd Band Blackwell, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 107 Main St, Blackwell, TX

The Cornell Hurd Band in Austin on Saturday, September 25th The Cornell Hurd Band in Austin on Saturday, October 23rd

Return to The Olde Park Hotel Ghost Hunt w/ Chad Lindberg!!! Ballinger, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 107 South 6th Street, Ballinger, TX 76821

Join Paranormal Investigator & Actor Chad Lindberg for an unforgettable haunted return to the Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger TX!!

Community Wide Garage Sale Winters, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Community Wide Garage Sale on a October 9, 2021! Please message Welcome to Winters or Main Street Market Days to have your address added to the list! No charge!