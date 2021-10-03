Ballinger events calendar
(BALLINGER, TX) Ballinger is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ballinger:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX
Christy Patton at RLV Coleman is on Facebook. To connect with Christy Patton at RLV Coleman, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
The Jim Ned (Tuscola, TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy (San Angelo, TX) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 107 Main St, Blackwell, TX
The Cornell Hurd Band in Austin on Saturday, September 25th The Cornell Hurd Band in Austin on Saturday, October 23rd
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 107 South 6th Street, Ballinger, TX 76821
Join Paranormal Investigator & Actor Chad Lindberg for an unforgettable haunted return to the Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger TX!!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Community Wide Garage Sale on a October 9, 2021! Please message Welcome to Winters or Main Street Market Days to have your address added to the list! No charge!
Comments / 0