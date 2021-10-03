CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broken Bow, NE

Broken Bow calendar: Events coming up

Broken Bow Voice
Broken Bow Voice
 6 days ago

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Broken Bow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Broken Bow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMaJM_0cFqAW8m00

Homeward Trail Reunion

Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

Please come join us at this annual event for an evening of food, fun, and fellowship. We will be serving supper from 5pm-7pm and have a program in the chapel at 7pm. A free will offering will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqHVX_0cFqAW8m00

English Stand Up - Propaganda Comedy - Oliver Sotra *Heidelberg

Arnold, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Address: Brückenkopfstraße 1, 69120 Heidelberg

“One of the few rare talents who was born to be a Standup; they don’t make them like this often.” - Eddie Izzard

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LL9z6_0cFqAW8m00

SnowBeast Release 2021

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 43860 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE

We're releasing the Beast on October 12th! Come down for a pint!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRxon_0cFqAW8m00

Arnold-CCW 10/23/2021 (Saturday 23-10-2021)

Arnold, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 211 W Arnold Ave, Arnold, NE

Nebraska Concealed Handgun Training instructed by Lori and Dusty Stutzman. This is the course required by the State of Nebraska to satisfy the training requirements to get your Concealed Handgun...

Learn More

Junior Fall Retreat

Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

For grades 3rd-6th. Check in will be from 5pm to 6pm in the chapel. The first event will be supper at 6pm. Checkout on Sunday will be at 2pm. Register Here

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broken Bow, NE
City
Mason City, NE
Broken Bow, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Izzard
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Broken Bow Voice

Broken Bow Voice

Broken Bow, NE
13
Followers
277
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Broken Bow Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy