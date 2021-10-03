Broken Bow calendar: Events coming up

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Broken Bow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Broken Bow:

Homeward Trail Reunion Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

Please come join us at this annual event for an evening of food, fun, and fellowship. We will be serving supper from 5pm-7pm and have a program in the chapel at 7pm. A free will offering will be...

English Stand Up - Propaganda Comedy - Oliver Sotra *Heidelberg Arnold, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 01:30 PM

Address: Brückenkopfstraße 1, 69120 Heidelberg

“One of the few rare talents who was born to be a Standup; they don’t make them like this often.” - Eddie Izzard

SnowBeast Release 2021 Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 43860 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE

We're releasing the Beast on October 12th! Come down for a pint!

Arnold-CCW 10/23/2021 (Saturday 23-10-2021) Arnold, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 211 W Arnold Ave, Arnold, NE

Nebraska Concealed Handgun Training instructed by Lori and Dusty Stutzman. This is the course required by the State of Nebraska to satisfy the training requirements to get your Concealed Handgun...

Junior Fall Retreat Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

For grades 3rd-6th. Check in will be from 5pm to 6pm in the chapel. The first event will be supper at 6pm. Checkout on Sunday will be at 2pm. Register Here