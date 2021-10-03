Coming soon: Glenwood events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, AR

 6 days ago

(GLENWOOD, AR) Live events are lining up on the Glenwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Lixg_0cFqAVG300

Amity Trade Days

Amity, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 843 S Mountain St, Amity, AR

"Giant Flea Market" Amity Trade Days is a huge outdoor vintage market sitting on 54 acres at an old lumber mill in beautiful Amity, Arkansas. ​Vendors from many states gather to sell mostly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJZ3g_0cFqAVG300

Relay For Life of Howard County

Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1565 US-371, Nashville, AR

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYCYH_0cFqAVG300

UA Cossatot Meet the Colts Fish Fry at Nashville

Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 421 N Main St, Nashville, AR

UA Cossatot will host a Meet the Colts event and fish fry on October 5 through October 8. Festivities will take place in Nashville, Ashdown, Lockesburg, and De Queen. The Nashville event and fish...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRRwB_0cFqAVG300

Illuminate & Elevate Your Soul Retreat

Caddo Gap, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 344 Peace Valley Rd, Caddo Gap, AR

Learn More & Register www.wellnesswithin.net/illuminate-elevate Ignite, transform, and empower your soul to move into its next stage of awakening. Attune to the crystalline energy of the Angelics...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qHSE_0cFqAVG300

Fall for The CALL Vendor Fair

Glenwood, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 510 S 1st St, Glenwood, AR

*We will have over 50 booths with crafts, handmade items, direct sales, gifts, decor, food vendors, and more, as well as inflatable slides for the kids! Doors open at 9 AM!

