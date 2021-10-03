Coming soon: Glenwood events

(GLENWOOD, AR) Live events are lining up on the Glenwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood area:

Amity Trade Days Amity, AR

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 843 S Mountain St, Amity, AR

"Giant Flea Market" Amity Trade Days is a huge outdoor vintage market sitting on 54 acres at an old lumber mill in beautiful Amity, Arkansas. ​Vendors from many states gather to sell mostly...

Relay For Life of Howard County Nashville, AR

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1565 US-371, Nashville, AR

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.

UA Cossatot Meet the Colts Fish Fry at Nashville Nashville, AR

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 421 N Main St, Nashville, AR

UA Cossatot will host a Meet the Colts event and fish fry on October 5 through October 8. Festivities will take place in Nashville, Ashdown, Lockesburg, and De Queen. The Nashville event and fish...

Illuminate & Elevate Your Soul Retreat Caddo Gap, AR

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Address: 344 Peace Valley Rd, Caddo Gap, AR

Learn More & Register www.wellnesswithin.net/illuminate-elevate Ignite, transform, and empower your soul to move into its next stage of awakening. Attune to the crystalline energy of the Angelics...

Fall for The CALL Vendor Fair Glenwood, AR

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 510 S 1st St, Glenwood, AR

*We will have over 50 booths with crafts, handmade items, direct sales, gifts, decor, food vendors, and more, as well as inflatable slides for the kids! Doors open at 9 AM!