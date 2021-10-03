Eutawville events coming soon
(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Eutawville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eutawville:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 285 Temple Rd, Ridgeville, SC
Please join us for a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 24th! We will have pony rides, games, food, and a Chili Cook-Off! See you there!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 2799 M. G. Hemingway Rd., Summerton, SC 29148
WE ARE BACK OUTSIDE! Come enjoy this upscale event "50 Shades Of Melanin" The Day Party!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Guess what? We’ve got 3 princesses coming to Crosswind Farm. Cinderella, Belle, and Sleeping Beauty They’re visiting from their various magical castles to visit us. Your children can do a meet and...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 139 Bradford Blvd, Santee, SC
Celebrity stylist, entrepreneur and author Demi Dixon, will teach you how to transition from the salon to behind the scenes!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 142 Bunch Ford Rd, Holly Hill, SC
The Holly Hill Academy (Holly Hill, SC) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Patrick Henry Academy (Estill, SC) on Thursday, October 14 @ 6:30p.
