Eutawville events coming soon

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Eutawville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eutawville:

Fall Fest Ridgeville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 285 Temple Rd, Ridgeville, SC

Please join us for a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 24th! We will have pony rides, games, food, and a Chili Cook-Off! See you there!

"50 Shades Of Melanin" The Day Party! Summerton, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2799 M. G. Hemingway Rd., Summerton, SC 29148

WE ARE BACK OUTSIDE! Come enjoy this upscale event "50 Shades Of Melanin" The Day Party!

Princess Tea Party, Photos, Horse Rides, MORE! Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Guess what? We’ve got 3 princesses coming to Crosswind Farm. Cinderella, Belle, and Sleeping Beauty They’re visiting from their various magical castles to visit us. Your children can do a meet and...

Conversations & Cocktails Santee, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 139 Bradford Blvd, Santee, SC

Celebrity stylist, entrepreneur and author Demi Dixon, will teach you how to transition from the salon to behind the scenes!

PHA JV Football @ Holly Hill Academy Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 142 Bunch Ford Rd, Holly Hill, SC

The Holly Hill Academy (Holly Hill, SC) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Patrick Henry Academy (Estill, SC) on Thursday, October 14 @ 6:30p.