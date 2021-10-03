CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eutawville, SC

Eutawville events coming soon

Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 6 days ago

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Eutawville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Eutawville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHiIn_0cFqASbs00

Fall Fest

Ridgeville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 285 Temple Rd, Ridgeville, SC

Please join us for a Fall Festival on Sunday, October 24th! We will have pony rides, games, food, and a Chili Cook-Off! See you there!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239gvb_0cFqASbs00

"50 Shades Of Melanin" The Day Party!

Summerton, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2799 M. G. Hemingway Rd., Summerton, SC 29148

WE ARE BACK OUTSIDE! Come enjoy this upscale event "50 Shades Of Melanin" The Day Party!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVjhi_0cFqASbs00

Princess Tea Party, Photos, Horse Rides, MORE!

Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Guess what? We’ve got 3 princesses coming to Crosswind Farm. Cinderella, Belle, and Sleeping Beauty They’re visiting from their various magical castles to visit us. Your children can do a meet and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LKIUm_0cFqASbs00

Conversations & Cocktails

Santee, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 139 Bradford Blvd, Santee, SC

Celebrity stylist, entrepreneur and author Demi Dixon, will teach you how to transition from the salon to behind the scenes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoHwD_0cFqASbs00

PHA JV Football @ Holly Hill Academy

Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 142 Bunch Ford Rd, Holly Hill, SC

The Holly Hill Academy (Holly Hill, SC) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Patrick Henry Academy (Estill, SC) on Thursday, October 14 @ 6:30p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eutawville, SC
City
Santee, SC
City
Estill, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
City
Summerton, SC
City
Holly Hill, SC
Eutawville, SC
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Crosswind Farm#Sc Celebrity#The Holly Hill Academy
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville, SC
59
Followers
277
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy