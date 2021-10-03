CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn, MO

Linn calendar: Events coming up

Linn Dispatch
Linn Dispatch
 6 days ago

(LINN, MO) Linn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Linn:

Mass for Sunday

Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 613 E Main St, Linn, MO

Join us on Saturday at 6pm for Mass for Sunday or view it on the St. George Catholic Church Facebook page at the link below.\n

2021 Five Miles of Fear

Belle, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Belle, MO

Drive through five miles of gravel road lined with fear! Motor vehicles of all types welcome. $5 per person. Pay at the park- follow the trail of fear! New this year….t shirts!!!

St. George Fall Festival

Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 613 E Main St, Linn, MO

Join us for our annual Fall Festival at St. George in Linn. We are serving drive-thru and carry out meals of whole hog sausage and turkey with dressing for $12/meal. Meals will be served 11am ...

Immaculate Conception Loose Creek 175th Anniversary Celebration

Loose Creek, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Date: October 9, 2021 Time: 10:30 am - 11:30 pm Location: Show map Immaculate Conception Church - Loose Creek 121 County Road 402 Loose Creek, MO 65054 United States Contact: Stephanie A Wright...

Red Cross Blood Drive

Freeburg, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4309 Hwy U, Freeburg, MO

Please register for an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Linn Dispatch

Linn Dispatch

Linn, MO
ABOUT

With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

