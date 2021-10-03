Live events coming up in Manila

(MANILA, AR) Live events are coming to Manila.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manila area:

Wilson Wine Experience - Pinot Noir Flight Tasting Wilson, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2 N Jefferson St, Wilson, AR

The Wilson Wine Experience conducts weekly fun and educational wine tastings, probing the countless wine varietals, regions and producers.

Pumpkin Succulent Class Wilson, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 15 S Jefferson St, Wilson, AR

Join Jill Forrester of Whitton Farms as she guides you through decorating your own pumpkin centerpiece with succulents, air plants, nuts, … More

Paint Your Canvas Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2501 S Division St, Blytheville, AR

It’s time to grab your friends and put on your Artist’s cap! Students will be following along as you paint a fall-themed canvas that you can hang on the wall to celebrate the season. Breanna...

White's Mercantile, Wilson, AR hosting Silhouette Artist Edward Casey Wilson, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 17 Cortez Kennedy Ave, Wilson, AR

Edward Casey is an internationally recognized, award winning silhouette artist and former top selling portrait artist with Walt Disney World. He is considered by many to be one of the best in the...

Mr. Happy @ the Gosnell Fall Festival Gosnell, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 307 S Air Base Hwy, Gosnell, AR

