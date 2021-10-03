Coming soon: West Point events

(WEST POINT, NE) Live events are lining up on the West Point calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Point:

Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics Pender, NE

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Hospital Dr, Pender, NE

Save time for your family by visiting our drive-thru flu shot clinic in the front hospital parking lot. Enter at the Southeast corner of the parking lot to receive your flu shot without getting...

Farce of Nature at West Point Community Theatre West Point, NE

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 237 N Main St, West Point, NE

From the successful writing team that brought you Dearly Beloved, Christmas Belles, and The Dixie Swim Club, comes the Texas premiere of the newest, Jones Hope Wooten, Southern-fried comedy! Meet...

Bloodmobile West Point, NE

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point, NE

There will be a Bloodmobile on Monday October 4th at the Nielsen Community Center from noon -6p. To schedule an appointment call 402.372.2180

150th Church Anniversary West Point, NE

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Address: 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point, NE

Everyone is Invited! Doors for sales open at 8am - We will have Pumpkins, Mums, & MORE! 9:30am Church 11am Lunch! Tickets at door (no presale needed) Serving Pulled Pork & Shredded Beef, Cheesy...

Lego Club Tekamah, NE

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 204 S 13th St, Tekamah, NE

10/07/2021 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Lego Club is held on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Children attending only have to bring their imaginations. We spend an hour...