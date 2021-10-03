CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NE

Coming soon: West Point events

West Point Post
West Point Post
 6 days ago

(WEST POINT, NE) Live events are lining up on the West Point calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jTBjV_0cFq9tF700

Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics

Pender, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Hospital Dr, Pender, NE

Save time for your family by visiting our drive-thru flu shot clinic in the front hospital parking lot. Enter at the Southeast corner of the parking lot to receive your flu shot without getting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIN6N_0cFq9tF700

Farce of Nature at West Point Community Theatre

West Point, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 237 N Main St, West Point, NE

From the successful writing team that brought you Dearly Beloved, Christmas Belles, and The Dixie Swim Club, comes the Texas premiere of the newest, Jones Hope Wooten, Southern-fried comedy! Meet...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6EBN_0cFq9tF700

Bloodmobile

West Point, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point, NE

There will be a Bloodmobile on Monday October 4th at the Nielsen Community Center from noon -6p. To schedule an appointment call 402.372.2180

150th Church Anniversary

West Point, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Address: 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point, NE

Everyone is Invited! Doors for sales open at 8am - We will have Pumpkins, Mums, & MORE! 9:30am Church 11am Lunch! Tickets at door (no presale needed) Serving Pulled Pork & Shredded Beef, Cheesy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJn6a_0cFq9tF700

Lego Club

Tekamah, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 204 S 13th St, Tekamah, NE

10/07/2021 @ 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Lego Club is held on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Children attending only have to bring their imaginations. We spend an hour...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Point Post

West Point Post

West Point, NE
ABOUT

With West Point Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

