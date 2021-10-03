Eagar events calendar

(EAGAR, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Eagar calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Eagar area:

Luna Tunes Open Mic Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 257 N Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Luna Tunes Open Mic is 6:30 pm-8 pm at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road, Lakeside. All ages are encouraged to share their talents of music, dance, poetry, drama, etc. on selected...

Bonus Days - Autumn Awesomeness Greer, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 AZ-273, Greer, AZ

Bonus Days - Autumn Awesomeness is on Facebook. To connect with Bonus Days - Autumn Awesomeness, join Facebook today.

Sonoran Championship Wrestling presents: White Mountain Rumble Lakeside, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 3369 West White Mountain Boulevard, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85929

Sonoran Championship Wrestling makes their way to beautiful Pinetop-Lakeside on Saturday, October 30th!

JJ'S Adobe Auto Inc Public Auto Auction Conducted by Hookbid Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 1628 W White Mountain Blvd, Lakeside, AZ

UPDATE: AUCTION EVENT HAS BEEN CHANGED TO OCTOBER 16TH, 2021 Hook your Bids at the White Mountain's first Public Auto Auction. JJs Adobe Auto Inc In Association with Hookbid Auctions Presents JJs...

2021 "Life's an Adventure" Yard Party Springerville, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Lifes an Adventure Yard Party . Event starts at Sun Oct 03 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Show Low., Fun, Auctions, Music, & More!Limited Tickets! Buy Individual Tickets NOW to save your seat...