Seward, AK

What’s up Seward: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(SEWARD, AK) Live events are lining up on the Seward calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seward:

Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area Board Meeting

Seward, AK

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 302 Railway Ave # 122, Seward, AK

The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area Board normally meets the first and third Monday of the month in the Seward Community Library at 6 p.m. The public is welcome. The Seward-Bear Creek Flood...

Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting - RESCHEDULED

Seward, AK

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:30 PM

PUBLIC NOTICE PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Council Chambers Rescheduled PLANNING AND ZONING...

Tony Valentines Girls Night Out

Seward, AK

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 201 4th Ave, Seward, AK 99664

C﻿ome celebrate an engagement, birthday, graduation, promotion or just a night out to support Breast Cancer.

