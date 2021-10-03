CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, GA

Coming soon: Butler events

Butler Bulletin
Butler Bulletin
 6 days ago

(BUTLER, GA) Butler is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Butler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PueMw_0cFq9Rit00

Cool 'N Dry Self Storage of Fort Valley, GA

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Great units available in the Fort Valley, GA area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. Cool 'N Dry Self...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyR6f_0cFq9Rit00

156th Church Anniversary

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 104 Smyrna Church Rd, Fort Valley, GA

We will Not have our regular 11am morning worship service Sunday, October 3, 2021. Joyfully, we will be Celebrating our 156th Church Anniversary at 2PM, Sunday, October 3, 2021. Behalf of New...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiFqk_0cFq9Rit00

The Wildsville Scramble & Campout

Reynolds, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2331 Georgia 137, Reynolds, GA 31076

A weekend of camping, riding, giveaways, races, and spooky fun for everyone!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aw8oY_0cFq9Rit00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Columbus, Columbus, GA 31801

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302PYi_0cFq9Rit00

Peach Public Libraries Board of Trustees Meeting

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:01 PM

Address: 315 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Fort Valley, GA

Peach Public Libraries Board of Trustees meets the second Thursday of February, April, June, August, October, and December at 5:15pm in the Meeting Room at Thomas Public Library, Fort Valley...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Reynolds, GA
Fort Valley, GA
Government
City
Butler, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Fort Valley, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King Jr.
NBC News

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz steps down amid corruption probe

VIENNA -Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he is stepping down after being placed under investigation on suspicion of corruption offenses, but he plans to stay on as the leader of his party and its top lawmaker in parliament. Kurz denies wrongdoing and had said he was willing to...
EUROPE
Butler Bulletin

Butler Bulletin

Butler, GA
31
Followers
286
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy