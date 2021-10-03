Hinckley calendar: Coming events

(HINCKLEY, MN) Hinckley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hinckley:

Operation Community Connect Resource Fair - Hinckley Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 198 Dunn Ave N #100, Hinckley, MN

It's OCC time! Stop by the Hinckley Community Center on October 27th to visit with local social services, pick up free blankets, and have a free hot lunch! Agencies will be on hand to help with...

Dave Scribner Memorial Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Dave Scribner Memorial Friday, October 8, 2021 4:00 pm Double F Arena, Hinckley, MN Please join us in celebration of Dave. Military honors will be performed and dinner will be served. RSVP’s via...

CREA SORTING FINALS!!!!! Double F Arena Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 35736 Hinckley Rd, Hinckley, MN

Central Ranch Events Sorting Finals Info 3 Divisions - Youth 16 and under Novice - won less than $500 in any cattle event. Open Added Money for each division Cash Payback Buckles for each Division...

Pirates and Wenches Rampage Weekend Sandstone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 62399 Duxbury Rd, Sandstone, MN

Ahoy Mateys! The time has come to rid yourselves of the normal and go back to time of hedonistic merriment. Warm seas, exotic food, wenches, pirates and more! The pirates and buccaneers are...

Gone but not forgotten Pine City, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 525 Main Street North, Pine City, MN 55063

Help us remember a charity ruck for the 13 military troops who gave their life on August 26th, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.