Connell, WA

Connell events coming up

 6 days ago

(CONNELL, WA) Live events are coming to Connell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Connell:

Washtucna Museum Fall Barbecue and Fundraiser

Washtucna, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The Washtucna Heritage Museum and Community Center presents the 6th annual fall dinner and silent auction. Dinner (to-go orders available; all meals must be ordered by Oct. 13) is catered by...

The Fall Ball

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 493 Elm Road, Pasco, WA 99301

The Fall Ball is a formal dance for any high schooler! We will be serving dinner and then dancing the night away!

Toppenish Varsity Football @ Connell

Connell, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 W Clark Rd, Connell, WA

The Connell (WA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Toppenish (WA) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

Pumpkin Patch Day at Middleton Farms

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1050 Pasco Kahlotus Road, Pasco, WA 99301

Join ZOE Mom for a morning at the pumpkin patch experiencing everything Middleton Fall Festival has to offer!

Fireside Tales from the Magnus Archives

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 516 Road 45, Pasco, WA 99301

Come for an evening of staged stories from the popular horror podcast The Magnus Archives

IN THIS ARTICLE
Connell, WA
ABOUT

With Connell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

