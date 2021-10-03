Connell events coming up

(CONNELL, WA) Live events are coming to Connell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Connell:

Washtucna Museum Fall Barbecue and Fundraiser Washtucna, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The Washtucna Heritage Museum and Community Center presents the 6th annual fall dinner and silent auction. Dinner (to-go orders available; all meals must be ordered by Oct. 13) is catered by...

The Fall Ball Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 493 Elm Road, Pasco, WA 99301

The Fall Ball is a formal dance for any high schooler! We will be serving dinner and then dancing the night away!

Toppenish Varsity Football @ Connell Connell, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 W Clark Rd, Connell, WA

The Connell (WA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Toppenish (WA) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.

Pumpkin Patch Day at Middleton Farms Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1050 Pasco Kahlotus Road, Pasco, WA 99301

Join ZOE Mom for a morning at the pumpkin patch experiencing everything Middleton Fall Festival has to offer!

Fireside Tales from the Magnus Archives Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 516 Road 45, Pasco, WA 99301

Come for an evening of staged stories from the popular horror podcast The Magnus Archives