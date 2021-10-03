Connell events coming up
(CONNELL, WA) Live events are coming to Connell.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Connell:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
The Washtucna Heritage Museum and Community Center presents the 6th annual fall dinner and silent auction. Dinner (to-go orders available; all meals must be ordered by Oct. 13) is catered by...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 493 Elm Road, Pasco, WA 99301
The Fall Ball is a formal dance for any high schooler! We will be serving dinner and then dancing the night away!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1100 W Clark Rd, Connell, WA
The Connell (WA) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Toppenish (WA) on Friday, October 8 @ 7p.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1050 Pasco Kahlotus Road, Pasco, WA 99301
Join ZOE Mom for a morning at the pumpkin patch experiencing everything Middleton Fall Festival has to offer!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 516 Road 45, Pasco, WA 99301
Come for an evening of staged stories from the popular horror podcast The Magnus Archives
