Coming soon: Sisseton events

(SISSETON, SD) Live events are coming to Sisseton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sisseton area:

Lantern Tour Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Wonder what a military Fort looks like in lantern light? Join us for a night tour around the Fort where the history of the Fort and ghost stories are tangled together. May 29th: 9:30pm June 12th...

DJ Cheddar Corona, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Corona, SD

Costume Contest and cash prizes for best dressed with DJ Cheddar supplying yall with some awesome entertainment!! Starts @ 8 @ NCs Pub

Fall SDTBF Open on Big Stone! Corona, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD

1st Annual Fall SDTBF open. Total Payout of $8000 based on 40 Entires!

National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) Celebration-Sisseton, SD Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

A celebration for National Disability Employment Awareness Month will be held Thursday October 7, 2021 at the Family Life Center, 404 West Hickory St / Highway 10 in Sisseton, SD. Boxed dinner...

Mike Morse at Pub 605 Veblen SD Veblen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Check out the best music venues in Veblen and look for some really cool Veblen gigs that suit your interest. From jazz music to gigs guide, from bands to live music find everything about music here